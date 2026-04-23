Uganda: Deputy IGG Urges Integrity-Driven Approach to Strengthen HIV/Aids Response

Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe has urged the Uganda Aids Commission to reinforce integrity in the design and implementation of HIV/Aids programmes, saying ethical conduct is critical to achieving sustainable results in the national response.

Twinomugisha made the remarks during a meeting with the Director General of the Uganda Aids Commission, Dr Nelson Musoba, who visited her office to invite her as keynote speaker at the Candlelight Memorial Day scheduled for May 19, 2026, at Kitante Primary School.

The event will be held under the theme: "Ending AIDS by 2030: Embracing the Role of Women."

She emphasized that integrity is central to the effectiveness of public health interventions, noting that HIV/Aids programmes rely heavily on trust, accurate information, and responsible use of resources.

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"Integrity plays a quiet but decisive role in the fight against HIV/AIDS because the response depends heavily on trust, accurate information, and fair use of resources. When integrity is present, programs work as intended," she said.

Twinomugisha said individual behaviour remains a key pillar in prevention efforts, highlighting the importance of testing, disclosure, and treatment adherence.

"At individual level, integrity means honesty and responsibility in personal behaviour which include being truthful about one's status, getting tested regularly, and following treatment plans if found positive," she said.

She warned that failure to uphold personal responsibility undermines prevention efforts and can worsen the spread of HIV.

"In other words it also means not knowingly putting others at risk. Without this kind of personal honesty, prevention efforts break down quickly and the HIV scourge will increase," the deputy IGG added.

Twino also cautioned against misinformation in public health communication, saying it weakens national response efforts.

"So integrity is one of the important values which can be used to reduce this scourge," she said.

Dr Musoba, in his remarks, highlighted progress in Uganda's HIV response, noting a significant reduction in prevalence over the years.

He commended government leadership for supporting initiatives and partnerships aimed at combating the epidemic.

"We want to commend President Museveni for his visionary leadership because he has greatly supported initiatives and partnerships intended to fight HIV/Aids," he said.

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However, he noted that new infections among young people remain a concern, calling for more targeted interventions.

He said the Commission has developed a national skills framework to guide structured learning on sexuality once approved.

Twinomugisha encouraged stronger awareness campaigns in schools, urging the use of more engaging and evidence-based approaches to health education.

She also reaffirmed the Inspectorate of Government's commitment to supporting the HIV/Aids response, stressing the need for accountability in public spending.

She noted that strengthening integrity systems and reducing corruption would ensure more resources are directed toward frontline health services and programme delivery.