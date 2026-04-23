South Africa: Justice Without Fanfare - The Life of Former KZN High Court Judge President Achmat Jappie

22 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Herman Lategan

On a path that also took him through the Labour Appeal Court and Constitutional Court, Jappie remained unshowy and 'down to earth', remembered for being serious in argument and exacting about preparation, but not without humour.

Achmat Jappie (70), retired judge president of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, who became known for his unobtrusive authority, institutional candour and role in holding fellow judges to account, died in a Durban hospital on 22 April 2026 after a short illness.

For nearly three decades on the Bench Jappie was a stabilising presence, a judge whose labour was built through work that was careful, unshowy and exact. In a judiciary sometimes pulled into public noise, he seemed to prefer the margins to the centre. He spoke from the bench in a zen-like manner, expected precision from those who appeared before him, and had little patience for performance disguised as argument. A case, for him, was not a stage.

He came to the Bench in 1998, at a moment when the legal order was still learning its post-apartheid shape. Contemporaries describe him as wary of easy legal certainty, and alert to the way doctrine could harden into injustice when applied without reflection.

His path took him through the Labour Appeal Court, where he developed a reputation for clear reasoning in disputes that often turned on technical detail, and later to acting appointments in the Constitutional Court in 2015. Even there he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.