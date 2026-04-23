South Africa: Why Capitec's Latest Results Signal a Much Bigger Threat to SA's Banks

22 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

Capitec's strong annual results show a bank still growing fast, but the deeper story is how it is building a broader ecosystem across payments, insurance, mobile and business banking to stay sticky as economic pressure mounts.

Capitec's annual results come wrapped in familiar bragging rights: headline earnings up 23% to R16.8-billion, return on equity at 31%, and 26 million active clients now inside its orbit. But the more interesting story is not the size of the profit jump. It is the shape of the business producing it.

Beneath the celebratory gloss, Capitec is steadily reducing its dependence on lending and leaning harder into the sticky, everyday revenue streams that customers are less likely to abandon when times get tight.

For years, the bank has been understood as a high-efficiency unsecured lender. That description is becoming outdated. The latest results show a business increasingly driven by payments, insurance, mobile services and everyday transactions -- the things customers keep doing regardless of where the economic cycle turns.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Non-interest income now makes up 67% of income from operations after credit impairments.

Capitec CEO Graham Lee framed the results as a continuation of a long-running philosophy: "Our growth over the past year reflects 25 years of staying focused on what matters most: making banking simpler, more accessible and more affordable for our clients."

Over the past year, Capitec returned R1-billion to clients through lower fees, pricing adjustments, cashback and rewards....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.