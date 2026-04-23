South Africa: Why Capitec's Latest Results Signal a Much Bigger Threat to SA's Banks

Capitec's strong annual results show a bank still growing fast, but the deeper story is how it is building a broader ecosystem across payments, insurance, mobile and business banking to stay sticky as economic pressure mounts.

Capitec's annual results come wrapped in familiar bragging rights: headline earnings up 23% to R16.8-billion, return on equity at 31%, and 26 million active clients now inside its orbit. But the more interesting story is not the size of the profit jump. It is the shape of the business producing it.

Beneath the celebratory gloss, Capitec is steadily reducing its dependence on lending and leaning harder into the sticky, everyday revenue streams that customers are less likely to abandon when times get tight.

For years, the bank has been understood as a high-efficiency unsecured lender. That description is becoming outdated. The latest results show a business increasingly driven by payments, insurance, mobile services and everyday transactions -- the things customers keep doing regardless of where the economic cycle turns.

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Non-interest income now makes up 67% of income from operations after credit impairments.

Capitec CEO Graham Lee framed the results as a continuation of a long-running philosophy: "Our growth over the past year reflects 25 years of staying focused on what matters most: making banking simpler, more accessible and more affordable for our clients."

Over the past year, Capitec returned R1-billion to clients through lower fees, pricing adjustments, cashback and rewards....