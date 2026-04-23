South Africa: Ethical Failure Often Begins Quietly Inside Everyday Human Resource Decisions and Practices

22 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lincoln Cave

Ethical failure in South Africa's organisations often begins not in boardrooms, but in everyday human resource practices that quietly erode trust and accountability. Fixing governance requires rebuilding ethical people management systems that shape culture long before misconduct surfaces.

As South Africa continues to confront the fallout from corruption inquiries, governance failures and public sector instability, a less visible but equally damaging issue is emerging: the breakdown of ethical people management inside organisations. While headlines often focus on senior leadership misconduct, the root causes are frequently embedded in everyday human resource practices, often long before misconduct becomes public.

"You were very important to me and really added value in my career. I will always remember you for that."

"For the first time, we had someone who was able to make a difference and helped us move in a direction where we could see the light."

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These reflections capture what ethical people management should feel like in practice. They are not scripted ideals from a leadership manual, but lived experiences shaped by fair treatment, principled decision-making, and genuine developmental support. Yet such statements remain the exception rather than the norm in many organisational environments.

When ethical conduct in human resource management weakens, the consequences extend far beyond administrative inefficiency. Unfair promotion practices, inconsistent discipline, ineffective training and neglected employee wellbeing do more than frustrate staff; they erode trust, undermine leadership credibility and compromise the institutionalisation of ethical culture. Over time,...

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