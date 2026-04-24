Kenya: UAE, Kenya Leaders Boost Trade, Security Cooperation

Abu Dhabi — Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, met William Samoei Ruto, President of the Kenya, during his working visit to the UAE, with both leaders emphasizing stronger economic cooperation and shared security concerns, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across key sectors, including investment, development, renewable energy, technology and infrastructure, within the framework of the UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

They affirmed their commitment to advancing the agreement's objectives, highlighting its role in unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and development, while supporting mutual interests and long-term prosperity for both countries.

The meeting comes amid growing economic engagement between the UAE and African nations, as Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as a major investment partner across the continent.

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Discussions also focused on regional developments in the Middle East and their broader implications for international security and stability, including the impact on maritime routes and the global economy.

Both sides addressed recent attacks attributed to Iran targeting civilians and infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region. President Ruto reiterated Kenya's condemnation of the attacks, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law that undermine regional peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of ministers and senior officials from both countries.

(Reporting By: Hamdan Jumma Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)