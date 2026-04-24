Rwanda, Uganda Sign Four Cooperation Deals in Kampala

Rwanda and Uganda have signed four new agreements to strengthen collaboration in various sectors during the 12th session of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) held in Kampala.

The Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) signed on Wednesday, April 22, focus on health, agriculture, education and local governance.

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The MoU on health cooperation signed by Minister of Health, Sabin Nsanzimana, and his Ugandan counterpart, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, focuses on joint efforts to improve readiness for disease outbreaks, expand training for health professionals, and align priorities in critical areas of public health.

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The MoUs builds on broader discussions held during the JPC, a high-level platform that brings together officials from both governments to review progress and deepen collaboration across sectors.

At the opening of the talks earlier this week, delegations from Kigali and Kampala had reiterated their commitment to strengthening ties in areas including trade, infrastructure, security, and human capital development.

The cooperation agreements add to a growing list of areas where the two neighbours are seeking more coordinated action, particularly in strengthening systems that can respond to regional and cross-border challenges.

The JPC framework has in recent years played a central role in rebuilding and strengthening bilateral relations, with both sides using the platform to resolve outstanding issues and pursue joint development goals.