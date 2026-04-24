Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Leads As 518 People Reportedly Dead During Oct 29 Unrest

23 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — THE Independent Commission of Inquiry into breach of peace during and a few days after the October 29th, 2025 General Election has revealed that a total of 518 people were killed during violence linked to the General Election, with men accounting for the overwhelming majority of victims.

Presenting the commission's findings to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, Commission Chairperson, retired judge Mohamed Chande, said 490 of the victims were men equivalent to 94.6 percent while 28 were women, representing 5.4 per cent.

ALSO READ: Samia orders Reconciliation Commission, criminal probe after Oct 29 Violence

He added that 21 of those who died were children.

According to the findings, Dar es Salaam recorded the highest number of deaths at 182, followed by Mwanza with 90, Mbeya with 80 and Arusha with 53.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.