Angola: Diplomat Discusses African Strategy Within the Framework of Cooperation With China

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to China, Dalva Ringote Allen, discussed on Tuesday, in Beijing, with the executive director of AUDA-NEPAD, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, aspects to be implemented by African states within the framework of cooperation with China.

A press release from the Angolan Embassy in China, sent to ANGOP this Wednesday indicates that the Angolan diplomat welcomed the delegation that will participate in the Strategic Retreat of the Group of African Ambassadors, on the 24th and 25th of this month, in Beijing.

This is a diplomatic event aimed at sharing perspectives on the mechanisms to be implemented by African states, in order to take advantage of the Chinese initiative called zero tariffs for Africa and promote development and prosperity on the African continent.

The document states that it is an action by African ambassadors based in China, which has the support of the Permanent Commission of the African Union in the same country, and reinforces the vision of the actions included in FOCAC.

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The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has become a central pillar of Africa-China relations, shaping cooperation in infrastructure, trade, finance, industrialization, technology, peace and security, and global governance.

AUDA-NEPAD (African Union Development Agency) acts as the technical arm and driving force for the implementation of Agenda 2063, with the role of coordinating structuring infrastructure projects, such as services, roads and energy, promoting regional integration, industrialization, natural resource management, food security and mobilizing financial resources for member states.

CS/TED/jmc