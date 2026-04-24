Angola: MPs Defend Increased Investment in Energy and Water

Dundo — MPs of the Lunda-Norte provincial legislature have defended increased investment in the electricity and water distribution network, arguing that it will allow more people to access these services.

Following a fact-finding mission to the energy and water sectors in the Dundo, Chitato and Mussungue municipalities, Eliza Solange Paxe, spokesperson for the parliamentary delegation, said that although the province has seen a significant increase in energy production in recent years, it still lacks investment in the distribution network.

She said that the MPs and the relevant ministries would ensure that cross-cutting issues, such as the construction of electricity transmission lines and water treatment and distribution stations, for which the central government is responsible, were resolved.

Faustino Alteres Malenga, the local deputy-governor for technical services and infrastructure, reaffirmed the local government's commitment to continuing to work to improve both sectors and enable the population to access electricity and water at lower cost.

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He announced that the three solar power plants under construction in Cafunfo, Cuango and Cambulo, which include an electricity transmission line, will be operational by the end of the year.

Construction of the photovoltaic parks in Cuango, Cafunfo and Cambulo is part of a rural electrification project that will benefit 60 localities across the country.

Currently, Lunda-Norte has 76.19 megawatts of electricity available: 27 megawatts come from the Luachimo hydroelectric dam, 42 megawatts come from the Dundo thermal power plants and 7.19 megawatts come from the Lucapa photovoltaic plant.

The province also has seven fully operational water supply systems in the municipalities of Dundo, Chitato, Mussungue, Cuilo, Lubalo, Lucapa and Xá-Muteba, producing approximately 21,000 cubic metres of water daily. HD/AMP