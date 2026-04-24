South Africa: SAWS Warns of Heavy Rain, Severe Thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours expected in the North West on Thursday.

A Yellow Level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms that may bring strong, damaging winds, hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall.

These conditions could result in flooding and damage to vulnerable formal and informal settlements, as well as infrastructure in the North West province.

SAWS has also issued a warning for severe thunderstorms likely to cause localised flooding in Gauteng, the eastern parts of Northern Cape and Limpopo, excluding the south-eastern areas of Limpopo.

The potential flooding may affect susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and could lead to localised damage to infrastructure and informal settlements.

The extended forecast for Friday and Saturday indicates partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. Rainfall is expected to be more widespread over the Northern Cape on Friday.

Members of the public and stakeholders are urged to monitor official SAWS forecasts and warnings regularly, as updates will be issued as conditions evolve and the severity of impacts becomes clearer.