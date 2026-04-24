Mozambique: Mobile Phones Seized in Top Security Prison

Maputo — Mozambique's Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) on Wednesday seized more than 30 mobile phones from cells in the top security prison (known as the B.O.)

Electronic devices such as cell phones and computers are banned from the prison - yet they are regularly smuggled in and are then used by inmates for criminal purposes.

Cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias', Sernic spokesperson Hilario Lole said the raid was part of a drive against crimes committed by the use of cell phones and computers, such as electronic frauds and swindles, and even kidnappings for ransom.

Other items seized in the raids were SIM cards for Mozambican and South African mobile phone networks, cell phone rechargers, and electronic cigarettes.

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Lole said Sernic is trying to identify all those involved in smuggling forbidden items into the prison, including the corrupt prison staff who assisted them.

Meanwhile, the Mozambican Attorney-General's Office (PGR) says it has recorded a total of 39,625 cyber incidents in 2025, in a context marked by insufficient digital literacy and the rapid evolution of technologies, factors that favor the practice of cybercrimes.

According to the Attorney-General, Americo Letela, who was addressing the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Wednesday, among the most recurrent crimes are fraud related to electronic payment instruments, with 611 cases, followed by computer and telecommunications fraud (254) and invasion of privacy (90).

"Cybercrimes represent a real and growing threat to national security. The attacks on computer systems of public and private institutions, illegitimate access to databases, computer sabotage, electronic fraud, and theft of sensitive information compromise the confidentiality of essential national systems', he said.

During the period under review, the PGR registered 1,108 cybercrime cases, compared to 1,061 in 2024, which is an increase of 4.4 per cent.

Letela also pointed to the volatility of the crimes, their transnational nature, the rapid evolution of the means used, and the ease of remote destruction of evidence as the main constraints.

Other challenges include the geographical dispersion of technological infrastructures, the collection and preservation of digital evidence, and the effective accountability of perpetrators.

"We call for more effective action in managing the chain of custody of digital evidence, the expedited preservation of electronic data, technical validation, and evidentiary assessment', said Letela.

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