Zimbabwe: Tax Amnesty Warning As Deadline Looms for Zimbabweans

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has urged taxpayers to act quickly and take advantage of a limited-time voluntary disclosure programme before a 30 June 2026 deadline.

In a public notice, the tax authority called on individuals and businesses to review their financial records for the 2025 tax year and declare any previously undisclosed income or unpaid obligations.

ZIMRA warned that the opportunity offers temporary leniency but only for those who come forward before the cut-off date.

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"This is a time-bound opportunity," the authority said urging taxpayers to regularise their affairs while penalties can still be waived.

Under the programme, those who make full and honest disclosures before the deadline will not face penalties.

However, ZIMRA made it clear that this concession will not be extended beyond June.

After that, the authority said it would enforce compliance measures including penalties, audits and possible prosecution.

The programme is targeting a wide range of taxpayers, particularly those operating outside full compliance.

These include informal traders, unregistered businesses, digital service providers and individuals earning income from rentals, transport services or cross-border activities.

ZIMRA cautioned that such groups should not assume they are outside the tax system and encouraged them to use the disclosure window to avoid future legal and financial consequences.

Taxpayers are required to submit voluntary disclosure forms, file any outstanding returns and either settle their liabilities or agree to structured payment plans before the deadline.

The authority described the initiative as a final opportunity for taxpayers to "come clean" without facing punitive sanctions.

With the deadline approaching, ZIMRA has advised people to seek assistance from its offices and avoid last-minute submissions that could result in missed deadlines.

It added that any non-compliance identified after 30 June 2026 will be dealt with under existing tax laws with no guarantee of leniency.