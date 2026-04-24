South Africa: Tyla Celebrates As Chanel Goes Gold in America

South African pop star Tyla shared on Instagram that her song Chanel has officially gone gold in the United States.

Tyla also met with her supporters in New York City and hinted that fresh music will drop on 24 July.

South African pop star Tyla has scored another big win in her music career. Her song Chanel has officially gone gold in the United States.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram.

"Coz Chanel is Gold in the US yeahhhhhh," she said.

Tyla has been spending time in New York City, where she met up with some of her supporters. She calls her fans Tygrs.

"Was so fire meeting some NYC Tygrs today, the burgers were bombbbb," she said.

She also thanked her fans for helping her reach gold status.

"Thank you for Golddddd my 10s," she said.

It looks like Tyla's fans will not have to wait long for more songs. She posted a short message saying, "A*POP IS JULY 24TH."

This message suggests that she will release new music on that date.