Kenya: UAE Pledges Trade Links As Red Sea Delays Hit Kenya Exports

Nairobi — The UAE has moved to reassure Kenya that trade and travel links remain uninterrupted despite regional security concerns.

In an interview with Capital FM Kenya, UAE Minister of State Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri emphasized that cargo continues to move through ports and flights are operating normally, maintaining strong economic ties with African partners.

The reassurance comes amid concerns about disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade corridor.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted the recently signed UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a major step toward deeper trade and investment cooperation.

"My message would be straightforward: the UAE sees Kenya as an increasingly important partner, and there is significant scope to advance this relationship further. This is reinforced by the signing of the UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year, which paves the way for deeper bilateral trade and investment," he said.

He added that both countries are working to expand collaboration in logistics, infrastructure, renewable energy, digital innovation.

"The UAE is not merely extending a hand in partnership - we are building bridges to a shared future for generations to come. Our commitment is to work closely with Kenyan partners to expand trade flows, strengthen economic resilience, and build a forward-looking partnership that delivers lasting, shared prosperity for both countries," the Foreign Affairs Minister stated.

On April 21, Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui announced the government has begun talks with Kenya Airways and other international carriers, as well as global logistics partners, in a bid to secure alternative cargo routes following disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Kinyanjui said the measures are aimed at ensuring Kenya maintains access to essential imports while safeguarding export flows despite growing geopolitical instability in one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.

The crisis in the Middle East continues to strain global supply chains, with direct implications for Kenya's export-driven economy, a key source of foreign exchange earnings and economic stability.

Government data shows Kenya's exports hit a record Sh1.1 trillion in 2024, driven by strong performance in horticulture, tea, apparel, and emerging manufacturing sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the ongoing instability now puts at risk approximately Sh164.6 billion in annual exports to the Middle East--one of Kenya's fastest-growing and most strategic markets.

The disruption has led to restrictions and delays along key maritime routes through the Red Sea and Gulf corridors, forcing shipping companies to reroute cargo.

As a result, transit times have increased by 10 to 20 days, while freight costs have surged. Air cargo delays of up to 48 hours are also affecting perishable exports such as flowers and fresh produce.