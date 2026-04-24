Namibia: Swapo Stalls Replacing Late MP James Uerikua

Swapo has yet to nominate a replacement for James Uerikua's National Assembly seat, despite the party list indicating Peya Mushelenga is next.

This comes weeks after Uerikua and his son, Venturo, died in a car accident over the Easter long weekend.

They were laid to rest at Otjiserandu in the Otjozondjupa region on Sunday.

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According to the Swapo Party's list, former international relations and information and communication technology minister Mushelenga is next in line for the position.

Swapo deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga, however, yesterday told The Namibian that the party has yet to submit a name to the National Assembly, offering no detailed explanation for the delay.

"We will submit the name soon and further details will be disclosed. Let us cross the bridge when we get there," he said.

The party had earlier indicated that the process would be paused following Uerikua's death, with plans to resume after his burial.

National Assembly spokesperson Sakeus Kadhikwa explained that the standard procedure requires the assembly to wait for a nomination from the party that initially designated the deceased member.

According to the rules, the political party that nominated the member is responsible for submitting a replacement name to the speaker, who will then formally declare the new member.

However, no specific time frame is prescribed by the Constitution or standing rules for filling a vacancy caused by death or resignation.

This differs from provisions under Section 63 (2) (b) of the Electoral Act, read together with Section 10 (3) of the Regional Councils Act, which require the Electoral Commission of Namibia to conduct a by-election within 90