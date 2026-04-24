Uganda: MP Helen Nakimuli Sent Off With Gun Salute in Luweero

More than 60 Members of Parliament, mainly from the National Unity Platform, gathered in Luweero District to pay their last respects to Kalangala District Woman MP Helen Nakimuli.

The NUP legislators, led by the party's acting president Lina Zedriga, attended the burial ceremony held in Kayunga village, Kalagala Sub-county.

In a recorded message played to mourners, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu called for thorough investigations into the cause of Nakimuli's death.

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He revealed that the initial postmortem did not provide conclusive results and urged authorities to expedite further inquiries.

Kyagulanyi praised the late Nakimuli for her resilience and dedication to the struggle for political change, noting that she remained steadfast despite challenges.

"The first postmortem didn't give us a conclusive answer, but we were asked to be patient for two weeks. We are waiting to find out what exactly caused her death," he said.

"Nakimuli never compromised. She stood strong for the truth even when many were afraid to speak."

He also commended her strong relationship with constituents and loyalty to the party.

Zedriga urged party members, especially female leaders, to emulate Nakimuli's commitment, patriotism, and integrity.

"Nakimuli's example of loving her country, her party, and remaining true to leadership is a script we should all follow," Zedriga said.

The burial ceremony also turned into a platform for political reflection, with leaders calling on residents of Luweero to remain vigilant and committed to national transformation.

Luweero District Chairperson Erasto Kibirango reminded mourners of the sacrifices made in the 1980s and urged citizens to stand up again to rebuild the country.

"Many people died here in Luweero in the 1980s. We are burying heroes today, and we must not let their sacrifice go in vain," he said.

Theodore Ssekikubo, the MP for Lwemiyaga County, raised concerns about the state of healthcare in Uganda, suggesting that poor medical services may have contributed to the loss of his colleague.

He also noted that Nakimuli was one of only two Orthodox MPs and called on voters in Kalangala to consider electing another representative from the faith.

The Buganda Kingdom, represented by Information Minister Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, praised Nakimuli for her service and support toward kingdom activities.

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Speaking on behalf of the family, her father Rev. Fr. Christopher Walusimbi thanked mourners for their support during the difficult time and urged parents to raise children with strong moral values and faith.

The Orthodox Church led prayers for the deceased. Nakimuli was laid to rest at her ancestral home, with a three-gun salute performed in recognition of her service.