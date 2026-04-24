Angola: Mining Sector Deemed Engine for Angola's Economic Progress

Saurimo — The Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo, on Thursday in Lunda Sul province, deemed the mining sector an essential engine for Angola's economic progress, as evidenced by improvements in people's living conditions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Chiri Mining Company, the minister stressed that diamond mines contribute to employment of nationals, and their establishment affirms the country's vision for diamond production.

The minister emphasized that the Chiri mine is particularly significant for Angola, especially for the province of Lunda-Sul. It reaffirms the diamond sector's strategic vision, which is becoming increasingly organized, transparent, competitive, and oriented toward the nation's sustainable development.

Azevedo explained that all mining companies in the province focus on developing social projects in communities to promote progress, create opportunities, and improve quality of life.

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The minister said the oil sector is committed to maximizing the use of each barrel produced in the country through transformation. The sector is creating storage, refining, petrochemical, and fertilizer infrastructure to make Angola more sustainable and diversified.

The Chiri mine covers 75 hectares, reaches a depth of 600 meters, and began prospecting in 2022. The project has generated 154 jobs for young Angolan nationals and 34 jobs for expatriates, with an estimated investment of over 50 million dollars.

Located in Lunda-Sul, the Chiri mine project is a key diamond concession in Angola. The multinational Rio Tinto holds 75% of the partnership, and Endiama holds 25%. The project aims to explore a potentially rich kimberlite deposit using advanced technology and complementary studies to bolster national diamond production. EM/JW/QCB/AMP