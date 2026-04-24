Angola Recognized As 'Best International Destination'

23 April 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has been recognized as "Best International Destination" by the National Geographic Readers Awards 2026, in a direct vote by travelers and readers of the VIAJES platform.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism, the recognition places Angola among the emerging and most desirable destinations in the world.

This comes at a time when the tourism sector is emerging as a strategic pillar for economic diversification, international positioning, and long-term growth.

The diversity of landscapes, cultural richness, and, above all, the authenticity of a still relatively unexplored destination are some of the factors that justify this distinction.

According to the document, in a global scenario marked by the saturation of traditional tourist destinations, Angola emerges as an alternative for travelers seeking unique experiences away from the crowds.

Among the highlighted locations are Mussulo Island, Iona National Park, Calandula Falls, and the Black Stones of Punguandungo. HM/QCB/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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