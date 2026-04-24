Namibia: Landless People's Movement Demands an End to Bailouts for State-Owned Enterprises

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) is calling for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to become financially independent and end their reliance on government bailouts.

The party says since 1999, most SOEs have depended heavily on public funds, with only a few demonstrating strong performance - such as the Namibia Ports Authority, while the majority continue to underperform.

LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi made the remarks during a press conference on Thursday, in which he questioned why parastatals continue to receive funding despite failing to innovate or generate sustainable revenue.

"Why should parastatals that monopolise the economy receive public funds without competition?" he asked.

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Swartbooi argued that it raises doubts about the continued existence of SOEs when they are unable to become self-sufficient, and said limited public resources should instead address urgent socio-economic needs.

He attributed poor performance to politically motivated appointments, saying merit is often overlooked, while victimisation and tribalism persist within many SOEs.

LPM parliamentarian Eneas Emvula criticised the proposed Public Enterprise Governance Amendment Act of 2025, and warned that placing entities under the Office of the Prime Minister could weaken their operational independence.

Emvula said about 80% of SOEs have failed to make a meaningful economic impact, arguing that stronger business strategies could have prevented the current situation.

He also cast doubt on the viability of Namibia Air, citing market limitations, but suggested it could succeed through strategic partnerships and route-sharing agreements.

The government announced funding cuts for SOEs in the 2026/27 financial year, reducing subsidies and transfers to N$615.7 million.

Emvula said the 17-20% cuts should push entities to improve efficiency and become self-sustaining.