Libya: Somalia Repatriates 174 Migrants From Libya After Harsh Detention Conditions

23 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government on Thursday repatriated 174 young migrants who had been held in prisons in Libya, after enduring harsh humanitarian and security conditions, officials said.

The group arrived at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, where they were received by Deputy Foreign Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali.

The returnees had faced severe hardships, including detention, abuse and extremely poor living conditions, the official said.

The repatriation operation was led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with international partners, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as well as the Somali embassy in Libya, according to a ministry statement.

The move follows a recent visit to Libya by Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali, aimed at strengthening cooperation on the return of Somali nationals stranded abroad.

Upon arrival in Mogadishu, the migrants were provided with immediate assistance, including medical care, temporary shelter and psychosocial support, the ministry said.

Authorities added that reintegration programs are being prepared to help the returnees rebuild their lives.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Somali citizens overseas, pledging to intensify efforts to curb irregular migration and expand domestic employment opportunities.

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