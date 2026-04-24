Somalia: EU Pledges €75m to African Union Mission in Somalia

The European Union has approved €75m in funding for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, reinforcing its position as the mission's largest financial supporter.

The contribution brings total EU support to African Union-led missions in Somalia to nearly €2.8bn over the past 20 years.

The African Union's commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Bankole Adeoye, said the funding would help strengthen operations and support efforts to improve security and governance in Somalia.

He also praised troop-contributing countries for their role in efforts to stabilize the country.

Javier Niño Pérez, head of the EU delegation to the AU, said the funding reflected the EU's continued commitment to African-led peace missions.

He added that improving security in Somalia remains important for stability across the wider region.

The EU has long been a major supporter of AU missions in Somalia, providing financial and logistical assistance as part of broader international efforts to address insecurity and support state-building.