South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Global Inequality Dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday deliver a keynote address to the public Global Inequality Dialogue at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

"During its 2025 G20 Presidency, South Africa commissioned the first-ever global inequality report from a committee of independent experts led by Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz. The key recommendation from the report was the establishment of an International Panel on Inequality (IPI)," the Presidency said on Thursday.

It is intended that the panel, which was inspired by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, will monitor trends and assess drivers and consequences of inequality.

The Presidency said the founding International Panel on Inequality Committee (IPI) is convening for the second time with leading academics and think tanks over two days starting on Friday, 24 April at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University.

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The gathering will deliberate on the structure and governance of the IPI and will be accompanied by a public Global Inequality Dialogue.

Nobel Economics Laureate Professor Joseph E Stiglitz, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, and distinguished experts Dr Adriana Abdenur and Professors Jayati Ghosh, Imraan Valodia, and Wanga Zembe-Mkabile will join representatives of the Panel's founding governments - Brazil, Norway, South Africa and Spain - in two panel sessions to discuss the state of global inequality.

This platform will also engage on progress towards establishing an International Panel on Inequality.

"Having received the endorsement of the African Union, South Africa will present a draft resolution on the establishment of the International Panel on Inequality for adoption by the United Nations General Assembly during its 80th resumed session in 2026," said the Presidency.

READ | SA pushes global inequality agenda with proposed UN panel