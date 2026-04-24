Zimbabwe: ZCTU Implores Govt to Review U.S.$150 Minimum Wage

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says the government gazetted US$150 minimum wages is choking collective bargaining negotiations prompting calls for an urgent review.

The national minimum wage in Zimbabwe is set at US$150 per month (or the equivalent in the Zimbabwe Gold/ZiG currency), as established by Statutory Instrument 186 of 2024.

Speaking during a ZCTU Collective Bargaining Conference this week, delegates decried the low minimum wage of US$150-00 per month gazetted by the government as a militating factor during sector negotiations.

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"Their (employers') argument is that once one reaches the minimum wage the legally set thresholds have been sufficed. This defence line is now creating a burden which can only be rectified by a review of the minimum wage," one delegate said.

In his remarks, the ZCTU secretary general, Tirivanhu Marimo urged affiliates prioritize the interests of workers at every collective bargaining level emphasising the importance of thorough preparations and planning before engaging employers.

"We need to be well prepared and geared for negotiations while aware that we would be the lifeline for workers and their families' welfare. The ZCTU is there to assist all unions towards achieving decent work through effective collective bargaining. If it means that we may need to employ other means to achieve our goals I am at your service, where you need me to speak I will speak, where you need me to act I will act," he said.

He added that collective bargaining was a key avenue that guarantees union relevance to members urging unions focus on holistic issues that affects workers at the workplace and beyond during negotiations.