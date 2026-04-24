Zimbabwe: Farmers Union Warns Rising Costs Threaten Winter Wheat Season Production

A sharp surge in fuel prices and critical farming inputs is threatening to derail Zimbabwe's winter wheat season, with the Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) warns that the last season producer prices are no longer sufficient to cover the escalating costs of production.

Following the fuel price hikes by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) between March and April 2026, the price of diesel has jumped to US$2.09 per litre.

This represents a significant climb from the US$1.52 per litre seen during the previous farming season, leaving farmers to grapple with about 37.5% increase.

In a statement, the farmers union noted that the current pricing model fails to account for the volatile economic environment.

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The union emphasized that the mismatch between fixed producer prices and the surging cost of fuel and fertilizer is creating an unsustainable burden for them.

"It is no longer lucrative to grow wheat as budgets are reflecting a decrease in income after harvests.

"The question now is what can be done to cushion the vulnerable farmer in a way that improves productivity and farmers' income for a stable economic atmosphere?, " read the statement.

The union further noted that the high cost of mechanization is forcing many small-scale farmers to scale back their operations.

With diesel prices reaching US$2.11 per litre, the cost of tilling land and operating irrigation pumps has become the single largest barrier to meeting the national winter wheat target of 120,000 hectares.

"Mechanization and irrigation, which are the backbone of a successful winter wheat crop, are now out of reach for the average producer, leading to a slow start in land preparation across the country's provinces, " the statement read.