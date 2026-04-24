South Africa: Mugabe's Son, Co-Accused Await Sentencing - South African News Briefs - April 24, 2026

Mugabe's Son to Be Sentenced in Attempted Murder Case

Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and co-accused Tobias Matonhodze are set to be sentenced in the Alexandra Regional Court in Johannesburg, reports SABC News. The pair pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted murder. Mugabe pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and contravening South Africa's immigration laws. Matonhodze pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, illegal immigration, possession of ammunition and defeating ends of justice. The case relates to the shooting of Sipho Mahlangu, an employee at the Mugabe residence. The gun that was used is yet to be found.

Western Cape Premier Questions SANDF Efficacy Amid Gang Violence

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The Western Cape government has raised fresh concerns about the effectiveness of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment as shootings continue to flare up across the province, reports EWN. The deployment forms part of Operation Prosper, which has seen about 15 suspects arrested so far in April. In Delft, three suspects were arrested after five firearms and extended magazines with ammunition and a hand grenade were confiscated. Premier Alan Winde said deployments alone are not enough to curb gang violence. Western Cape police said the operation is intensifying as more Crime Intelligence is gathered.

Nine Officers in Court Over Alleged Extortion

Nine law enforcement officers are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. The officers were arrested across Gauteng for allegedly extorting money from people during an unlawful search at a Crown Mines Warehouse. The officers allegedly threatened a person with arrest over expired hair dye and demanded cash. Investigations revealed that the officers, including some who were off duty, searched their jurisdiction.

Gun Free SA Calls for Crackdown on Gang Firearm Supply Chains

Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) believes the supply chain of firearms to gang bosses must be disrupted if the government is serious about curbing gang violence, reports EWN. Three weeks after the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to gang hotspots in the Western Cape, shootings have continued unabated. A joint operation has resulted in 21 arrests, mostly for possession of illegal weapons and ammunition, as well as drugs. GFSA director Stanley Maphosa said the government should be doing more to disrupt the supply chain that allows guns to reach gangs. He also urged that, after the recovery of firearms, they be ballistically tested and that the public be informed of their origins.

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