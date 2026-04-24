Uganda: UPDF Hosts Somali Delegation in Barawe As Election Security Efforts Intensify

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Battle Group 45 has hosted a high-level government delegation from Mogadishu in Barawe, as Somalia ramps up preparations for its forthcoming elections amid a sustained push for peace and stability.

The delegation, led by State Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ilyaas Sheikh Omar, commended troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the Somali National Army for their role in securing the Barawe sub-sector.

"Thank you for making the region peaceful. You should not get tired because you are doing a great job," he said, praising the forces' continued efforts.

Minister Omar called on local residents to support security agencies and take advantage of the improved stability to advance socio-economic development. He also urged vigilance during the election period, warning against actions that could undermine the fragile peace.

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Barawe District Commissioner Umaru Abdulahi Mahammad reaffirmed the strong cooperation between local authorities and UPDF troops operating under AUSSOM, noting their professionalism and dedication. He emphasized the positive impact of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiatives, which have contributed significantly to community welfare and resilience.

UPDF Battle Group 45 Commander Justus Musenene welcomed the delegation's engagement, describing it as a critical step toward strengthening collaboration on national security and development priorities.

"It is our mandate to ensure the security of people and their property," he said, reaffirming the mission's commitment to long-term stability in the region.

Also speaking at the event, 06 Brigade Commander Abdurahuman Elmi underscored the importance of unity among all stakeholders, stressing that sustained cooperation remains essential to achieving lasting peace.

The visiting delegation included Abdifatah Sayid Ahmed, State Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs Abukar Jeylani, Deputy Minister of Interior and Local Government Abdifatah Ali Mursal, Women's Association leader Maryan Mukhatar Mohamed, and several Members of the House of the People.