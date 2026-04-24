Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Off to Eswatini for King Mswati's Birthday Bash

24 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa this Thursday flew out to Eswatini on a State visit where he will attend King Mswati's double celebration to mark 40 years of his rulership and birthday.

In defiance of age and his punishing travel itinerary, Mnangagwa, who attended the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo the entire day, jetted out from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo lnternational Airport immediately after hosting visiting President Duma Boko of Botswana.

Present at the send-off were the country's two Vice Presidents--General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel Retired Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers and service chiefs.

King Mswati III turns 58 this Friday. Born April 19, 1968, he is head of the Swazi royal family and leader of an absolute monarchy, and has unrestricted political authority and veto power over all branches of government and is constitutionally immune from prosecution.

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