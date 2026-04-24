Zimbabwe: Commonwealth Lawyers Condemn Assault On Coltart As Chilling Attack On Rule of Law

INTERNATIONAL legal body, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) has condemned the assault and intimidation of human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart, describing the incident as a serious threat to constitutional freedoms and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

Coltart was recently assaulted by suspected Zanu PF supporters during a public hearing of the Constitutional Amendment Bill in Harare, where proceedings descended into chaos and some participants opposed to the bill were blocked from speaking.

Coltart who has been one of the vocal dissenting voices against the bill also had his eyeglasses damaged and mobile phone stolen.

In a statement Thursday, the CLA said, "It is deeply troubling that individuals seeking to express legitimate concerns or opposition were prevented from doing so,"adding that such actions point to an "apparent suppression of lawful public discourse."

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"The CLA condemns the silencing of lawyer Douglas Coltart at public constitutional hearings and warns of a chilling attack on the rule of law,".

The CLA said the way Coltart was treated constitutes a violation of rights guaranteed under Zimbabwe's Constitution, including freedoms of expression, assembly and association.

"The denial of the right to speak and the use of force have an inevitable chilling effect, stifling public debate and instilling fear among those who wish to participate in matters of public importance".

It further emphasised the critical role lawyers play in safeguarding the rule of law and facilitating informed public dialogue, noting that their independence is protected under international frameworks such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers.

The CLA urged Zimbabwean authorities to ensure the safety and independence of legal practitioners, guarantee freedom of expression and create conditions for open and inclusive public dialogue on constitutional reforms.

"Ensure that lawyers are able to discharge their professional duties without intimidation, harassment or violence;

"Guarantee the freedom of expression of lawyers, particularly in relation to matters concerning the rule of law, constitutionalism, human rights and the administration of justice," CLA added.

It also called on the government to uphold both domestic constitutional provisions and its international legal obligations.