Zimbabwe: Rape-Accused Magaya Back in Court in May

The rape trial of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya resumes on May 15 before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo, after proceedings stalled on Thursday with both sides still to file heads of argument.

The delay follows the conclusion of evidence by the investigating officer (IO), whose cross-examination unearthed key inconsistencies and controversial alterations to the complainant's affidavit issues now central to Magaya's constitutional challenge.

Magaya is seeking referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court, arguing his rights were violated and that the State is pushing ahead despite some complainants withdrawing. He has also accused investigators of tampering with witness statements.

Under cross examination by defence lawyer Admire Rubaya, the IO conceded that changes were made to the complainant's statement, though he insisted these were merely for clarity.

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"She wrote the statement and sent it to me on October 23, 2025. She had not clarified the time and how the offence was committed," the IO told the court.

Pressed further, he admitted editing specific wording: "On paragraph 11 she wrote, 'I refused to go (to elope to her boyfriend as advised by Magaya) because I knew the pregnancy was Prophet Magaya's.' I amended 'Prophet Magaya' to 'the accused.' The complainant would write 'prophet,' but as a police officer, I changed that to 'the accused."'

The officer also read portions of the statement in court, including claims that the complainant's boyfriend relayed instructions allegedly from Magaya: "My boyfriend(name supplied) told me that the prophet instructed him that we should stay together since I was now pregnant... he also told me that Walter had promised that he would pay our lobola and sponsor our wedding."

More significantly, the IO confirmed that some sections of the affidavit were not part of the original submission. Paragraph 16, he said, was added later. "It was a clarification which I sought from the complainant," he said, adding, "It answers my question to her on why she did not report the rape."

Paragraph 15, read in court, painted a picture of fear and influence, with the complainant alleging she felt "completely unsupported and isolated," citing her parents' employment under Magaya and his perceived connections with "influential politicians and high-ranking police officers."

The IO further revealed that investigators obtained a warrant to remove Magaya from prison for DNA sampling another point of contention. The defence argues the process was irregular, claiming Magaya was forcibly taken without his lawyers present.

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Before Mapfumo, Magaya faces allegations of raping four congregants, charges he denies.

A parallel case before magistrate Esthere Chivasa has been halted by the High Court after Magaya successfully challenged plans to hold proceedings in a Victim Friendly Court. He insists on an open trial.

Separately, Magaya is also facing fraud charges alongside his wife Tendai and company.

Trial is yet to be conducted.