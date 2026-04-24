Zimbabwe: MDC Approaches High Court After ZRP Bars Planned Protests

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) has filed an urgent chamber application challenging the Zimbabwe Republic Police's decision to bar its planned demonstration against the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

This is the second time that the opposition has been denied permission by the authorities to protest against the bill, which seeks to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Parliament beyond 2028.

The ZRP said there were no guarantees presented by the MDC on public safety during the demonstration to warrant approval.

"After considering representations made at the consultative meeting held on 21 April 2026 at Harare Central Police District Headquarters, I am convinced that no amendments or conditions to the convening notice would prevent the occurrence of the following circumstances; serious disruption of vehicular or pedestrian traffic, injury to participants in the public," read the letter from police.

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The Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 has heightened political tensions in the country, with ZANU PF leaving nothing to chance in seeing it through while the opposition is at loggerheads, arguing it shrinks the democratic space.

If it sees the light of day, the country will suspend the 2028 elections, in the process lengthening the governance of President Mnangagwa, Parliament and Council.

MDC presidential spokesperson, Lloyd Damba, said the party has approached the High Court in a bid to overturn the ZRP's decision.

"We have urgently applied for an urgent chamber application against this illegal ban on our demonstration, and the case will be heard tomorrow.

"We want to advise members of the public, civil society, and progressive forces around the country that the peaceful demonstration is going to continue. May you please join us and show the world that we are a republic and that we have refused to be a monarchy," said Damba.