Namibia: Hosea Kutako Expansion to Cost Up to N$5 Billion

The Namibia Airports Company is advancing plans to expand Hosea Kutako International Airport, with preliminary cost estimates ranging from N$4 billion to N$5 billion.

Chief executive Bisey Uirab says the project remains at the study stage, with ongoing engagements expected to inform final investment decisions and timelines.

"That process is going well. We are still engaging at study level. When we have something tangible, we will definitely share it with the nation," he says.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The planned upgrade centres on the development of a new passenger terminal aimed at accommodating rising volumes and reinforcing the airport's role as Namibia's primary international gateway.

The company has set a target to complete construction by 2030, citing projected capacity constraints at the existing terminal.

"We have a very tight timeline to make sure that by 2030 at the latest, we have this new terminal.

"Looking ahead, the outcome of the feasibility study will determine the final scope, cost, and implementation plan for the Hosea Kutako terminal expansion as Namibia prepares for increased passenger and industrial activity," Uirab says.

Passenger growth projections indicate that the current infrastructure could become congested by 2029 or 2030, making expansion necessary to sustain operational efficiency.

Uirab says the project forms part of broader efforts to position Namibia's aviation infrastructure to support tourism growth, regional connectivity and increased business travel.

As of February, Hosea Kutako International Airport remained the dominant hub, accounting for 78.4% of total passenger movement, followed by Walvis Bay International Airport at 12.7% and Eros Airport at 5.3%, with smaller airports contributing between 2.4% and 0.06%.