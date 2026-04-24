Rwanda: Kigali Sees 30 Percent Surge in Bus Passengers After Reforms

Jean Feix Ndorimana, a trader operating in Kisimenti, lives in Muhima Sector, Nyarugenge District. For years, owning a private car meant he had little reason to consider public transport.

Before buying his car in 2021, he relied on both buses and motorcycle taxis for his daily commute. However, long waiting times at bus parks, sometimes stretching beyond an hour, made public transport frustrating, often forcing him to switch between the two options depending on convenience.

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Yet driving came with its own frustrations. Traffic congestion during peak hours made daily commutes exhausting, while social outings often meant finding someone else to drive his car home after socialising with friends in bars and other hangouts.

Things began to change towards the end of last year. Ndorimana noticed improvements in bus operations, particularly the introduction of dedicated bus lanes that allow buses to bypass traffic congestion. "They no longer wait for buses to fill up before starting trips," he said.

"I now rarely use my car," he added. "On days when I expect heavy traffic, I prefer using buses. It is more convenient, and I even get some time to walk to and from bus stops."

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Ndorimana is among a growing number of Kigali residents shifting from private to public transport following reforms introduced late last year.

The City of Kigali's transition to a service-led public transport system is beginning to yield results, with officials reporting a 30 per cent increase in passenger numbers just weeks after its rollout.

Under the new system, dedicated bus lanes have been introduced for high-capacity buses, aiming to ease congestion, improve reliability, and reduce travel time.

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Ecofleet Solutions, the state-owned company overseeing public transport operations, says the previous system lacked a centralised structure to coordinate fleet management, depots, ticketing, and service monitoring, affecting efficiency.

Aubin Rukera, the company's Chief Executive Officer, said the reforms are already influencing commuter behaviour.

"Compared to last year, we are seeing an average increase of about 30 per cent in passenger uptake," he said.

He noted that the new system is designed to improve mobility for workers and students by increasing service frequency and reducing waiting times.

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During peak hours, buses are expected to run at intervals of about 10 minutes, while off-peak services operate every 20 to 30 minutes.

Rukera said passenger numbers are likely to rise further, as fuel price increases linked to the Middle East conflict could push more commuters towards public transport.

"To prepare for the expected increase, Ecofleet plans to expand fleet capacity, with about 50 additional buses expected by the end of May. This would bring the total number of buses operating on Kigali's main routes to around 320," he said.

Officials believe dedicated bus lanes will further improve performance by allowing buses to move more freely along high-traffic corridors.

Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, Director General for Communication and Community Education at the City of Kigali, said the success of the reforms depends on broader improvements in traffic management.

"The more people use public transport, the more efficient the system becomes," she said, acknowledging that delays persist in some areas due to congestion, even as fleet capacity increases.

Ntirenganya added that plans are underway to reduce congestion, including discussions on improving access for residents living far from main bus routes, such as the possible introduction of park-and-ride facilities.

"We are exploring ways to help people connect more easily to public transport, including designated spaces where they can park their vehicles and continue their journeys by bus," she said.