Rwanda: Patient Bizimana Back to Spotlight With Cross-Continental Worship Collab

After a period of relative quiet, US-based gospel artiste Patient Bizimana is stepping back into the spotlight with renewed purpose--bringing with him a deeply personal story and a cross-cultural collaboration that spans Rwanda and the United States.

His latest release, Ndihano, features American worship leader Kimber Terry and represents more than just a musical project.

For Bizimana, it is a shared spiritual journey shaped by faith, transition, and resilience.

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The singer admits that his time away from music was neither sudden nor easy. Adjusting to life in the United States following his relocation required patience and sacrifice, particularly as he balanced new responsibilities at home.

"When I first arrived in America, it took me some time to adjust to the system," he said. "I also had to put some things on hold to take care of my family, as my marriage was still new."

Despite the hiatus, Bizimana maintains that music remains central to both his identity and his calling.

"Music is part of who I am. When you hear my name, you hear a life devoted to serving God, worshiping Him, and proclaiming His gospel all the days of my life," he told The New Times.

Now, he is ready to re-engage his audience with greater consistency.

"The good news is that I am back in the studio working on new songs," he said, expressing confidence that, "by God's grace," listeners can expect more frequent releases in the near future.

Ndihano is part of a forthcoming album currently in development, with executive production by Mastola Music in Kenya. Recording support is being provided in Nashville by an associate identified as Patrick, while contributions from Rwanda come from Pashington--highlighting the project's international scope.

The song draws inspiration from Psalm 42:2: "As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul longs for You, O God."For Bizimana, the message speaks directly to the spiritual hunger many experience in uncertain times.

"In moments like these, everyone needs to draw closer to God," he said, describing the track as both a personal reflection and a broader call to seek spiritual grounding.

While details surrounding the album's release remain undisclosed, Bizimana says more information--including potential collaborators--will be shared in due course.