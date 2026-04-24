Kenya: Govt Boosts Prison Reforms With Digital Learning Push for Inmates

24 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The State Department for Correctional Services is stepping up collaboration with development partners to fast-track reforms aimed at strengthening the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

Speaking during the launch of a circular economy hub facility by Close the Gap in Syokimau, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco said multi-stakeholder partnerships remain central to transforming the country's correctional system.

Beacco welcomed the donation of 250 desktop computers by Close the Gap, noting that the support is expanding access to education and skills training within correctional facilities, where many inmates come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Evidence continues to demonstrate that rehabilitation is most effective where education, digital inclusion and opportunity converge. Incarcerated persons who access learning and skills programmes are significantly less likely to reoffend upon release," she said.

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The computers will be distributed across 13 selected facilities, where they are expected to serve as hubs for learning, innovation and skills development--equipping inmates with digital literacy and market-relevant competencies.

Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme, Ida Odinga, said the initiative will help bridge opportunity gaps for vulnerable groups.

She noted that efforts by Close the Gap and TeckKids Africa will not only broaden access to education but also ensure inclusivity in emerging opportunities linked to the digital economy.

The event brought together senior government officials, diplomats and development partners, including European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, Netherlands Ambassador Henk Bakker, Belgian Ambassador Peter Maddens, Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh, Close the Gap Chief Executive Officer Olivier Vanden Eynde and Acting Probation and Aftercare Services Secretary Shadrack Kavutai.

Officials said the partnership reflects a growing shift toward integrating technology, education and sustainability into correctional services as part of broader justice sector reforms.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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