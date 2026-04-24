Kenya: MOH Unveils New Sha-Backed Healthcare Framework for Teachers Including IVF Cover

Nairobi — The government has signed a binding agreement with teachers' unions and the Social Health Authority (SHA) aimed at streamlining healthcare access and improving service delivery for educators under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the deal, reached after consultations with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and SHA, establishes a coordinated framework to enhance efficiency, accountability and uninterrupted access to care for teachers nationwide.

"The agreement establishes a coordinated framework to enhance efficiency, accountability and uninterrupted access to care for teachers nationwide," Duale said.

Under the deal, the government confirmed a Last Expense Benefit of Sh300,000 for deceased principal members, with all verified claims set for processing and payment.

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An ex gratia management framework has also been introduced to support teachers facing catastrophic medical expenses beyond standard coverage limits.

Duale said arrangements for specialised treatment abroad have been finalised, with contracted facilities in Turkey, India and Saudi Arabia now operational.

He added that access guidelines are already in place, with the first patient scheduled to travel for treatment.

IVF services

The agreement also provides full coverage for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) services through contracted healthcare providers, broadening access to specialised reproductive health services for teachers.

To improve efficiency, the ministry announced the withdrawal of the tariff-locking mechanism, a move expected to streamline billing processes.

During the transition period, healthcare facilities have been barred from charging out-of-pocket fees or co-payments, in line with contractual obligations.

A four-week nationwide tariff harmonisation process will now be undertaken across Level 3 to Level 6 health facilities, after which a "walk-in, walk-out" model will be implemented to simplify access to services.

The parties also committed to strengthening governance through joint national and county-level forums, alongside continuous stakeholder engagement to improve accountability and service delivery.

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The agreement was signed in the presence of Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga, KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori, KUPPET Chairperson Omboko Milemba, SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi and Digital Health Agency CEO Anthony Lenayara.