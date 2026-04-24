Zimbabwe: Manica Diamonds Players Threaten to Boycott Hardrock FC Match Over Unpaid Salaries

24 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover moreCyber assurance solutionsGovernance risk complianceePaper subscriptionsManica Diamonds players have threatened to boycott their league fixture against Hardrock scheduled for Saturday, amid growing frustration over unpaid sign-on fees and outstanding salaries.

A source told NewZimbabwe.com that players are refusing to travel for the match unless club management provides clear a concrete plan on how to settle the debts owed to them.

As part of the protest, the team on Thursday morning refused to train at Sakubva Stadiumb where new club owner (Africa Mineral Ventures) in an address told the players that buying the franchise was doing them a "favor".

It is reported that AMV cited it starting on a fresh page and will not be inheriting outstanding sign on fees and bonuses.

Other than that, the players were told that winning bonuses will be reduced from US$500 to US$150.

According to Premier Soccer League rules, Manica Diamonds is supposed to travel to Chisumbanje on Friday for their home game against Hardrock, which is scheduled for Saturday at their adopted home, Green Fuel Arena.

Failure to fulfill the fixture will see the club lose 3 points to Hardrock FC and be fined by the PSL.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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