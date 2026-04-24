Kenya: Tusker Looking to Push Into Top Five As Bidco Put Up Fight for Survival

Nairobi — Thirteen-time FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC will look to push into the top five of the standings, as Bidco United push their bid to survive relegation with a duel against Posta Rangers.

Tusker take on Mara Sugar at the Police Sacco Stadium in South C while Bidco and the mailmen duel at the Kasrani Annex on Friday afternoon.

The Brewers have had a tough season, new coach Julien Mette having come in after a tumultuous period under Charles Okere. The French tactician is seeking to push the team into the top five, and a win against Mara, a side they beat 1-0 in the first leg, could potentially propel them a spot up to sixth with five matches left to play.

Mette, a former Djibouti national team coach has admitted Tusker have not been performing at their ultimate best, but reckons they can give a good push to finish the season on a high.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They drew 0-0 with Sofapaka last weekend, in a match where the tactician changed nearly the entire team to give everyone a chance. He was however disappointed in their performance, and asked the players to look themselves up in the mirror and improve against Mara.

"This week, I have seen players with a lot of hunger and anger, because of the performance last weekend. I have told them they have to respond on the pitch and show that they can perform well. We play against a tricky opponent and we have to be cautious," the coach opined.

One of the areas that Mette has been particularly disappointed with is their attacking. The Brewers have only scored 24 goals in 28 matches, and he has tried to improve this in training.

"Even before I came, the team was averaging one goal per game which is not acceptable for Tusker. We have tried to work a lot on the finishing in training this week and hopefully we can implement this in the game. We need to score goals to improve our goal aggregate," added the coach.

The Brewers will be without defender Francis Oduor who is injured, while midfielder Vincent Owino remains a long-term absentee with a knee problem.

Meanwhile in Kasarani, Bidco have a potential date with destiny as they have to win against Posta. They are 17th in the standings with 22 points, six out of safety. A win will be crucial for them to narrow the gap between them and 16th placed Kariobangi Sharks to one point.

With no play-offs this season, the top three teams will be axed. And, Bidco have to win all their remaining matches to ensure they climb to safety at 15th. Defeat will spell disaster to their ambition, and inch them closer to suffering relegation.