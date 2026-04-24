Tunisia: Head of State Inaugurates 40th Edition of Tunis International Book Fair [update 2]

Tunis — President Kais Saied inaugurated the 40th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair on Thursday at the Kram Exhibition Centre. The event runs until May 3, 2025, under the slogan: "Tunisia, Homeland of the Book."

Upon his arrival, the President of the Republic was welcomed by Minister of Cultural Affairs Amina Srarfi, tGovernor of Tunis Imed Boukhris, Director of the Tunis International Book Fair Mohamed Salah Kadri, as well as regional and local officials and members of diplomatic missions accredited to Tunisia, who accompanied him during his visit across various pavilions.

He began his tour by visiting the exhibition "Rhythm of Letters: Calligraphic Arts in Tunisia - Experiences and Trends," where he viewed artworks and spoke at length with officials from the National Centre of Calligraphy Arts and students who contributed their works.

He then visited the pavilion of the Tunis International Digital Cultural Economy Centre, where he explored ongoing projects and innovations developed by young entrepreneurs supported by the centre.

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At the Ministry of Cultural Affairs pavilion, the Head of State met children, including a visually impaired child and the twins Bisan and Bilsan Kouka, winners of last year's Arab Reading Challenge.

He was briefed on the ministry's activities and those of affiliated institutions.

The President of the Republic also visited the pavilion of Indonesia, the guest of honour country, where he was welcomed by Ambassador Zuhairi Misrawi and Indonesian participants.

He was greeted with a traditional Indonesian dance and explored publications issued by the Indonesian Embassy in Tunisia, works by Indonesian students, as well as major works by Ibn Khaldun and Sheikh Tahar Ben Achour.

He then visited the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) pavilion, where officials presented the "Democratic Vigilance Kit," an educational tool for children and youth used in schools and awareness activities.

He also reviewed versions in Braille and materials intended for school clubs, as well as documentation for the upcoming Electoral Documentation and Studies Centre.

President Kais Saied continued his tour through various private publishers' stands, the University Publishing Centre and the Ministry of Education pavilion, where he spoke with students presenting innovative technology-based projects.

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He also visited the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies, the Ministry of National Defence, the Higher Institute for the History of Contemporary Tunisia, the Beit al-Hikma and the National Company of Cellulose and Esparto Paper.

He further visited the pavilions of several friendly and brotherly countries, including Algeria, Palestine, Oman, Iran, and Russia, as well as the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO).

During his visit, the President of the Republic also met young participants from the National Centre for Child-Oriented IT, under the Ministry of Family, Women, Child and the Elderly, who were accompanied by the Director of the Centre for Research, Studies Documentation and Information on Women (CREDIF)

and Women's Studies and Documentation Centre (CREDIF), who presented the "Digital Safety Ambassadors" project.

He paid particular attention to public media institutions by visiting the pavilions of TAP news agency, SNIPE-La Presse and Assabah and the Tunisian Radio Corporation.

He concluded his tour by visiting the children's and youth space, where he attended several workshops.