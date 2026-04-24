Kenya: Kengen Expands Youth Skills Pipeline With Mentorship Drive

Nairobi — Kenya Electricity Generating Company's foundation arm has trained close to 200 students in leadership, innovation and career development, as the utility steps up efforts to build a future talent pipeline and strengthen community ties.

The week-long mentorship programme, held at Pangani Girls High School, brought together secondary school and university students drawn largely from communities hosting KenGen operations.

The initiative reflects a broader shift by corporates toward early-stage skills development amid a tightening and increasingly competitive job market.

Participants underwent structured sessions led by company professionals and external facilitators, focusing on personal development, career pathways and practical workplace skills.

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The programme also incorporated interactive discussions, regional breakaway sessions and talent showcases aimed at building confidence and peer learning.

KenGen has in recent years expanded its social investment strategy beyond traditional corporate social responsibility, placing greater emphasis on education and long-term employability.

The mentorship programme forms part of that approach, targeting students already under its scholarship programme and reinforcing engagement with beneficiaries.

Chanhing economy

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Managing Director and CEO Peter Njenga said the initiative is designed to prepare young people for a changing economy.

"The importance of nurturing talent early and equipping young people with the tools needed to drive innovation and national development cannot be overstated."

The programme culminated in the award of scholarship certificates to selected students, alongside mentorship engagements with senior leadership.

Data from the foundation indicates that over 90 per cent of sponsored students transition from secondary school to university, with many progressing into professional roles across sectors, including within KenGen.

Beyond academic outcomes, beneficiaries have also taken up leadership, entrepreneurship and co-curricular activities, signaling a broader skills impact.

The utility's focus on communities around its operations aligns with increasing scrutiny on extractive and energy firms to demonstrate shared value.

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By linking education support with workforce readiness, KenGen says it is positioning its social investments to address both local development needs and future industry skills gaps.