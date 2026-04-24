Namibia: Mwiya Backs Medal Hunt in Egypt

Namibia is confident its wrestlers will win medals at the African Continental Championships in Egypt following full funding, preparation and strong squad selection.

Eight of the country's wrestlers will be competing at the continental wrestling showdown in Alexandria from 27 April to 4 May.

Speaking to The Namibian Sport, Namibia Sports Commission chief administrator Freddy Mwiya expresses confidence in the wrestlers, saying they are the country's podium performance athletes and that all necessary measures were taken to thoroughly prepare them.

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"We have covered their total cost, which includes travelling, accommodation and meals. The total cost amounted to N$291 700," Mwiya reveals.

"This is money we took from the N$5 million allocated to the Podium Performance Athletes project. And to date, we have used N$1.1 million."

"This team has been given marching orders to go compete to the best of their abilities. I have total confidence in their talent. These are athletes poised to bring home medals from the 2028 Olympic Games," Mwiya says.

He singles out senior woman wrestler Ester Abraham as a formidable and results-driven athlete who is poised for greatness in wrestling.

Abraham is the only woman wrestler on the team and has been training at the Olympic Training Center in Ivory Coast since 5 April under an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship.

Mwiya says with the new leadership, wrestling is on a good trajectory to make Namibians happy with their upcoming performances at international championships.

"They have their own elite performance programme, and we are complimenting them on their progress made."

He says the wrestling national team boasts a conditional coach and a competent medic at their disposal.

Namibia Wrestling Federation (NWF) secretary general Anke Erasmus says following the selection process, a team of promising U17 junior and senior athletes has been selected.

"This reflects the country's growing strength in wrestling. The squad includes standout competitors such as 2023 African champion Calvin Dreyer, Lazarus Haimbodi and Virinao Nguatjiti, with a mix of emerging and experienced wrestlers."

The team will be guided by national coach Luis Paz, and supported by coach Kevin Vleermuis.

Erika Theron will serve as referee, and Erasmus as team manager.

"Namibia enters the championships with renewed confidence after securing three bronze medals in 2025. This progress follows the implementation of the NWF strategic plan, and an intensified Elite Training Programme aimed at elevating performance on the continental and global stage," she says.

Dreyer, who was crowned the U17 African champion in 2023, now faces the challenge of defending his status in a new category.

Haimbodi, a chemical engineering student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, is targeting an upgrade from his 2025 bronze medal, competing in both U20 and senior divisions.

"Nguatjiti is determined to return to the podium and demonstrate the resilience and ambition within the Namibian team," Erasmus says.

She adds that the U17 will not only compete in the Olympic styles, but will also participate in the beach wrestling event.

"This forms part of their broader development pathway, as they are preparing and competing for selection to represent Namibia in beach wrestling at the Youth Olympic Games later this year in Senegal."

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Erasmus says Abraham will embrace the opportunity that will place her in an intensive high-performance environment, as she works towards potential qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States.

Erasmus says Namibia continues to invest in the growth of wrestling, and that the NWF has extended its full support to the athletes and coaching staff.

"I am confident that the team will represent Namibia with pride and determination on the continental stage," said Erasmus.

Namibian Team: Lisias Shipopyeni (greco-roman, beach wrestling), Petrus Haimbodi (greco-roman, beach wrestling), Henrico Durand (freestyle, beach wrestling), Dreyer (greco-roman), Stefanovic Stefan (greco-roman), Haimbodi (senior greco-roman), Joel Iipinge (senior greco-roman), Nguatjiti (senior greco-roman) and Abraham (senior women's freestyle, beach wrestling).