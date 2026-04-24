Kenya: Supreme Court Registry to Close for Staff Retreat, Litigants Told to File Online

24 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Supreme Court registry will suspend physical operations next week after announcing a three-day annual staff retreat, with litigants and advocates advised to continue filing cases online or submit hard-copy documents at the Court of Appeal registry.

In a notice issued by the Office of the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Kenya on Friday, the Judiciary said activities at the registry will be "slightly disrupted" from April 27 to April 29, 2026, when staff will be attending the retreat and training programme.

The notice clarified that the court's online filing system will remain fully operational during the period, allowing parties to continue lodging pleadings and other documents virtually without interruption.

For those requiring physical filing services, the Judiciary directed users to present copies at the Court of Appeal registry instead.

Registrar of the Supreme Court Letizia Wachira said the temporary changes were necessary to facilitate the annual staff programme and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The announcement comes as the Judiciary continues to encourage greater use of digital systems aimed at improving efficiency, reducing paperwork delays, and widening access to justice.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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