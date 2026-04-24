Uganda: Court - Okello Onyum Has a Case to Answer in Ggaba Killings

24 April 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Urn

Kampala — The High Court has ruled that Christopher Okello Onyum has a case to answer regarding the murder of four toddlers at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre.

Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, presiding over a special mobile session at Ggaba Community Church, said that the prosecution had established a prima facie case.

The decision follows a two-week trial where 17 witnesses, including grieving parents and forensic experts, laid out a chilling timeline of the April 2nd killings.

"Based on the evidence adduced by the prosecution, I find that you have a case to answer," Justice Komuhangi Khaukha told the accused, effectively ending the first chapter of a trial that has gripped the nation's conscience.

The prosecution, led by Chief State Attorneys Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza, has painstakingly reconstructed the final moments of the four young victims: Ryan Odeke, Keisha Agenorwoth Otim, Gideon Eteku, and Ignatius Sseruyange.

Witnesses testified that the suspect allegedly posed as a parent to gain entry to the daycare before launching a frenzied knife attack.

With the court finding a case to answer, the burden of proof now shifts to the defense.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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