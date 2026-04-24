Kenya: Explained - Known Movements of Embraer 5y-Ebb Before Mandera Crash

Nairobi — An EBB Air-operated Embraer aircraft (registration 5Y-EBB) was involved in a runway excursion on Friday at Mandera Airstrip after it reportedly failed to stop within runway limits during landing on a Mandera-Nairobi route.

The aircraft came to rest in vegetation just beyond the runway boundary. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Aviation authorities are now examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The cause has not yet been established.

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Flight movements in the seven days prior to the incident

A review of recorded operations shows the aircraft conducted several flights within Nairobi in the days leading to the Mandera incident.

During this period, the aircraft completed a series of back-to-back flights on domestic sectors with flight durations averaging between four and four and a half hours.

The aircraft operated on consecutive days, indicating regular scheduled service activity within this period.

On April 20, the aircraft completed more than one flight segment, including operations between JKIA and Wilson Airport.

Two recorded legs on the same day lasted about 4 hours 5 minutes and 4 hours 10 minutes respectively.

The aircraft remained in active service throughout the day with multiple rotations.

On April 23, the aircraft operated a short JKIA-JKIA flight, landing at 7.37pm after a 5-minute segment.

KCAA probe

Aviation investigators typically rely on multiple data sources to determine what occurred in runway excursion events.

In this case, the inquiry is expected to focus on:

Aircraft performance during landing

Runway conditions at Mandera Airstrip at the time of arrival

Aircraft loading and weight at landing

Flight crew actions during approach and touchdown

Recorded flight data and cockpit voice information

Weather conditions at the time of landing

Aircraft maintenance and operational records

EBB Air has not yet issued a public statement on the incident.

Operations at Mandera Airstrip were temporarily affected following the excursion as recovery and inspection work was carried out.

Further information is expected once aviation authorities complete their preliminary assessment and release initial findings.