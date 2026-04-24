Tanzania: I Shoulder Election Crisis Burden, Says Samia

Dar es Salaam — DESCRIBING the October 2025 election-related violence as a heavy burden on her leadership, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the crisis has weighed deeply on her shoulders as she received the Commission of Inquiry report.

"I want to admit that I did not expect this situation to occur during my leadership," she said in Dar es Salaam yesterday, adding that the events have personally affected her leadership and sense of responsibility. "This matter has placed a heavy burden on my shoulders," she said, noting that the situation has required careful reflection and firm leadership at a difficult time for the nation.

President Samia said she will confront the situation with determination, expressing confidence that with guidance and strength, the country will move forward despite the challenges it has faced.

"I want to assure you that, as God guides and grants me strength, I will carry this burden with courage, confidence and great caution," she said.

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She said the events of October 2025 shook the country and added to existing challenges, stressing that confronting the truth is necessary for national healing and future stability.

"We would be deceiving ourselves if we do not say the truth that what happened shook our nation," she said, emphasising the importance of honesty in addressing the aftermath of the violence.

Dr Samia further said that peace remains a core national value, warning that once it is lost, rebuilding it requires time, effort and collective commitment from all citizens.

"It is easy to lose peace but not easy to restore it. It is easy to destroy a country but difficult to rebuild it," she said, cautioning against actions that could undermine stability.

She said Tanzanians must take responsibility for safeguarding their country, stressing that the future of the nation lies in the hands of its people and their willingness to act responsibly.

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"The destiny of Tanzanians is in the hands of Tanzanians themselves," she said, urging citizens to remain united and focused on protecting national interests.

President Samia also warned against both internal and external influences that could destabilise the country, noting that rebuilding peace often comes with complex conditions.

"Influence from external groups can help to destroy peace and destabilise a country, but restoring peace and rebuilding the nation comes with difficult political, economic and commercial conditions," she said, highlighting the need for vigilance. Dr Samia urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid being drawn into actions that could harm the country, stressing the importance of preserving national unity at all times.

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"Let us not allow ourselves to be persuaded to destroy our country," she said, calling for restraint and responsibility among all Tanzanians. Presenting the findings of the commission, Chairperson Judge Mohamed Chande Othman said the nine-member team worked for 153 days to investigate the root causes of the violence and establish an accurate account of the events.

He said the commission conducted its work across 202 locations in 21 districts within 11 regions, collecting evidence from victims, stakeholders and institutions through interviews, written submissions and digital platforms.