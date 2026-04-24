Tanzania: Commission of Inquiry Report - Steps to National Healing

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday laid out a national roadmap for reconciliation and constitutional reform after receiving the official report into the October 2025 electionrelated violence.

Receiving the findings at State House in Dar es Salaam, the Head of State said the government has accepted the inquiry commission's recommendations and will move immediately to address the root causes of the unrest.

Dr Samia outlined five key areas of government intervention aimed at restoring national unity and ensuring accountability. This phased implementation begins with the launch of criminal investigations and the provision of medical support for the injured, eventually leading to the formation of a national reconciliation commission and a subsequent review of the Constitution.

Addressing the findings of the 153-day inquiry, President Samia said justice will be a priority and directed security organs to conduct thorough investigations into those responsible for planning, coordinating and financing the acts of violence.

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"In the near future, we will establish a reconciliation commission. However, we will first conduct a thorough investigation into the issues identified by the Commission, as advised," she said.

She said the reconciliation body will include all important stakeholders and will lead discussions aimed at addressing divisions and rebuilding national cohesion.

"It will include all key stakeholders to oversee and lead dialogue and reconciliation in order to bridge divisions and restore national unity," she said.

The Head of State said the outcome of this process will guide the next phase of reforms, including changes to the Constitution.

"After the reconciliation commission presents its recommendations, those will guide us to the constitutional reforms," Dr Samia said.

She added that the investigation will also examine deaths, missing persons and allegations of abductions, as well as incidents involving people affected outside areas where violence occurred. On support for victims, the President said the government will take responsibility for medical care and rehabilitation of those who were injured during the violence.

"The government will establish a mechanism to cover treatment for those injured and provide assistive devices and prosthetics for those who suffered disabilities so they can manage their daily lives," she said.

She added that smallscale traders affected by the unrest will also be considered for support.

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"We will also look at small traders who cannot afford major insurance and assess the losses they suffered and the support we can provide," she said.

The President also directed security organs to continue carrying out their duties to ensure the country remains safe and stable as implementation of the recommendations begins.

"I direct security organs to carry out their duties and ensure the country continues to remain safe," she said.

Presenting the findings, the Commission's Chairperson, Retired Chief Justice, Mohamed Chande Othman said the nine-member team worked for 153 days to investigate the root causes of the violence.

He said the inquiry covered 202 locations across 21 districts in 11 regions, including Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Songwe, Mwanza, Geita, Arusha, Iringa, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Mara and Ruvuma, while Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar were used as reference areas without violence. Justice Chande said the Commission collected information through interviews, written submissions and digital platforms, including thousands of messages and questionnaires, and heard testimonies from 1,323 victims.

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"The Commission found that 518 people died as a result of the violence, including those who were brought to hospital already deceased and others who died while receiving treatment. At least 2,390 people were injured," he said. The report also identified widespread social, emotional, psychological and physical impacts on victims, highlighting the need for mental health and psychosocial support services.

Chief Justice (rtd) Chande said some claims circulating internationally, including allegations of mass graves in Dar es Salaam, could not be confirmed after scientific investigation. The commission recommended a range of short, medium and longterm measures, including support for victims, institutional reforms and steps to strengthen governance systems.

President Samia called on Tanzanians to unite in implementing the recommendations and rebuilding the country's foundations. "We must put in joint efforts with courage and determination to say 'never again'," she said.