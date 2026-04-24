Tanzania: Government Pledges Stronger Industry Link to Boost Skills Training

Dar es Salaam — THE government has pledged to continue strengthening the implementation of a skills and competence-based education system by working closely with industries to ensure graduates are equipped with practical skills relevant to the labour market.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, made the remarks during the launch of a training programme for carpentry instructors and artisans in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

The programme, implemented by the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) in collaboration with Emirate Aluminium and Glass Co. Limited, also features the introduction of a new curriculum in aluminium glass fitting and metal fabrication, aimed at meeting evolving industry needs and improving the quality of vocational training in the country.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the initiative reflects the government's commitment to aligning education with labour market demands, enabling graduates to secure employment, create self-employment opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

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"This cooperation enhances the quality and relevance of training by reflecting real labour market needs, offering hands-on learning environments, and enabling the exchange of technology and contemporary skills," she said.

Ms Wanu added that the initiative reflects the broader vision of Samia Suluhu Hassan to strengthen human capital in response to global economic and technological changes.

She commended VETA and Emirate for setting a strong example of effective collaboration between training institutions and the industrial sector, describing the programme as a model for future partnerships aimed at delivering tangible national benefits.

The Deputy Minister further explained that the new curriculum represents ongoing efforts to improve the vocational training system and deepen cooperation between the government and industry.

She assured that the government will continue enhancing the learning environment, strengthening instructor capacity, and promoting strategic partnerships to produce graduates equipped for both domestic and international labour markets.

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The overarching goal, she said, is to build a competitive workforce capable of driving economic growth and achieving sustainable development for all Tanzanians.

VETA Director General, Anthony Kasore, said the curriculum was developed in close consultation with experts from Emirate Aluminium and Glass Co. Ltd to ensure it meets industry requirements.

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He added that it underwent all necessary quality assurance processes to guarantee its effectiveness in delivering practical skills.

Managing Director of Emirate Aluminium and Glass Co. Limited, Mr Deogratius Marandu said the company remains committed to supporting the development of a productive workforce.

Drawing from over two decades of experience in the aluminium business, he highlighted the critical role artisans play as a bridge between manufacturers and consumers.

He asked the government to formally recognise skills acquired through industry-based training by awarding VETA certification to trained artisans.

Mr Marandu also revealed that following the launch of the curriculum, the company will begin offering training opportunities to young people to equip them with practical aluminium skills for self-employment or formal jobs.

He noted that the aluminium sector continues to expand due to increasing demand for modern housing, making it a promising area for both current and future economic opportunities.

Recently,the government launched a landmark vocational revolution, pivoting from traditional academic degrees to a skills-first economy.

Through the Mama Samia Skills Recognition and Certification Programme, the state aims to formalise the talents of 80,000 "unrecognised" artisans by 2027, turning informal expertise into a legitimate tool for national wealth.