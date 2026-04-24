Kenya: TRA Denies Maasai Mara Tourist Safety Claims, Confirms All Visitors Are Safe

Nairobi — The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has strongly dismissed circulating claims alleging that tourists were held hostage within the Maasai Mara National Reserve, terming the reports as false, misleading, and alarmist.

In a statement, the Authority clarified that no such security incident has been recorded anywhere within the Maasai Mara ecosystem or elsewhere in the country.

According to TRA, verification conducted in coordination with national security and administrative agencies confirmed that no tourists have been held hostage in any facility within Maasai Mara or elsewhere in Kenya and there has been no security incident affecting the safety or movement of visitors in the Maasai Mara ecosystem.

"All tourists currently in the region are safe, accounted for, and continuing with their travel itineraries without disruption," it stated.

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The Authority emphasized that tourism operations in the Maasai Mara remain stable and secure despite misleading reports circulating in sections of the media.

TRA further explained that recent tensions at Muthu Keekorok Lodge are linked to a prolonged labour dispute between management and staff, which has led to temporary operational disruptions.

The matter, according to the Authority, is already under legal review and does not constitute a security threat to visitors.

The Authority expressed concern over what it termed as reckless reporting, warning against the spread of unverified claims that could damage Kenya's tourism reputation.

It noted that labeling labour or commercial disputes as security crises is not only inaccurate but also potentially harmful to the tourism sector.

It reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to maintaining Maasai Mara as one of Africa's safest and most reliable safari destinations.

It urged media outlets and stakeholders to verify information before publication to avoid unnecessary panic among tourists and international partners.