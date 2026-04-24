Malawi: CTS Courier, Journalists Lead Clean-Up Drive At Bwaila Hospital

24 April 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

CTS Courier, in partnership with the Wash Media Forum--a grouping of journalists from various media houses in Lilongwe--has conducted a clean-up exercise at Bwaila Hospital, in a push to promote hygiene and sanitation in public health facilities.

The exercise saw participants engaging in sweeping, mopping, and general sanitation work, working side by side to improve cleanliness within the hospital environment.

The initiative is part of CTS Courier's broader commitment to supporting government institutions through practical interventions that promote hygiene and uphold sanitation standards.

Speaking after the exercise, CTS Courier General Manager Manda said the company found it both necessary and strategic to collaborate with the Wash Media Forum in carrying out the clean-up.

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He stressed that maintaining cleanliness in critical spaces such as hospitals is not optional, but essential in preventing the spread of diseases, including cholera and other diarrhoeal infections.

Manda further said the initiative aligns with the national call for improved sanitation, as championed by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, adding that CTS Courier is committed to playing its role in advancing that agenda.

"We do not take cleaning activities in places such as hospitals and markets lightly. Guided by our CEO, Jacqueline Bokosi, we are deliberate in promoting hygiene not only within our operations but also in the communities we serve," he said.

Bwaila Hospital Principal Health Promotion Officer Richard Mvula commended CTS Courier and the Wash Media Forum for what he described as a timely intervention.

He said the initiative reinforces the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining clean health facilities and urged other companies and institutions to emulate the gesture.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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