Angola: Court of Auditors Approves Opinion On the General State Account for 2024

Luanda — The Angolan Court of Auditors approved, on Thursday (23), in an ordinary plenary session, the Opinion on the General State Account (PCGE) for the 2024 fiscal year, a document that will be submitted to the National Assembly in the coming days.

Framed within the fulfillment of the constitutional and legal attributions in the field of external oversight of public finances by the Court of Auditors, the document reinforces the external control of public finances and highlights advances, recommendations and challenges in the State's budgetary management.

The approval session was chaired by the venerable presiding judge, Sebastião Domingos Gunza, with the central point of the agenda being the technical and institutional assessment of the document, which constitutes a fundamental instrument to support the National Assembly in exercising political control over the execution of the State Budget.

According to the Court of Auditors, the approved Opinion represents the 14th assessment of the General State Account by the Court of Auditors and focuses on the State's financial activity in the areas of revenue, expenditure, treasury, public credit and assets, including the Social Security Account.

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The analysis also covers a wide range of public entities, reflecting the complexity and scope of the Angolan State's financial management. In exercising its powers, the Court of Auditors assessed the degree of compliance of budget execution with current legislation, based on criteria of legality, technical rigor and reliability of information.

On that occasion, 15 recommendations were also formulated, four of which were for the first time, aimed at improving the economic and financial management of public resources.

The document also highlights the improvements observed in the 2024 General State Account, particularly in terms of the articulation between programming and budget execution instruments, the strengthening of explanatory notes to the financial statements, and the increased detail of the information provided.

It also notes the existence of greater monitoring of recommendations previously issued by the Court of Auditors.

Despite the progress made, the Opinion identifies constraints that continue to affect the audit process, particularly limitations in timely access to state financial information systems, namely the Integrated State Financial Management System (SIGFE), which limits the depth of the technical analysis.

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The Court of Auditors emphasizes that the Opinion on the General State Account "does not pronounce on the appropriateness of expenditure decisions," but on their compliance with the law, simultaneously assuming a guiding and educational role for public managers, by promoting best management practices and strengthening the culture of accountability.

With the approval of this instrument, the Court of Auditors reaffirms its commitment to transparency, legality and good governance, actively contributing to the strengthening of institutions and the consolidation of the Democratic State and the Rule of Law.

QCB/DOJ