Kenya: PS Mugambi Lauds Kibiwott's 23,000 Tree Feat, Rallies Public Participation

Nairobi — A single day, over 23,000 trees and one powerful message: Kenya's forest restoration journey is gaining momentum and communities are at the heart of it.

This was the resounding theme as the Forestry Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi joined stakeholders at Kessup Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County to support a record-breaking tree-planting initiative led by Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott.

Kibiwott, an environmental advocate and founder of the Green Earth Ambassadors Foundation, planted 23,326 indigenous seedlings in just 24 hours, surpassing the current Guinness World Record benchmark and placing Kenya firmly on the global environmental map pending official verification.

Yet, even as the record drew attention, the Forestry PS emphasised that the real story lies in what it represents a groundswell of citizen participation driving Kenya's environmental transformation.

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"Such initiatives are critical in accelerating ecosystem restoration, enhancing biodiversity, and strengthening resilience against the adverse effects of climate change," the PS said.

The Government's 15 billion trees initiative, he added, is designed not only to restore degraded landscapes but also to unlock socio-economic benefits, including job creation, water security and climate resilience.

The event brought together a cross-section of leadership, including National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo, Governor Wisley Rotich, Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko, and Forest Development Secretary George Tarus, signaling a unified, whole-of-government approach to conservation.

The journey for Kibiwott was both personal and symbolic. Moments after completing the planting exercise, rain poured heavily over the area, a fitting tribute to his name, which reflects being born during a season of rainfall.

"This achievement was never just about a record; it was about purpose, impact and the power of collective effort," he said.

Each seedling planted, he added, represents not just environmental restoration but a shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.

As Kenya pushes forward with its forest cover targets, the PS Mugambi called on more individuals, institutions and communities to take up the mantle.